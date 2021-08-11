Magdaelna Bay – Secrets (Your Fire)

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay—a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin—recently announced their long-awaited debut album, and today they share a new song and video off of the forthcoming record. Following the first single “Chaeri” is the funky, bass-heavy “Secrets (Your Fire),” which tips its hat to the 90s. Where the music video accompanying “Chaeri” showcased a new frontier for Magdalena Bay, with cinematic visuals that retain the surreal mood and VHS-obsessed nature of their DIY videos to date, the video for “Secrets (Your Fire) seamlessly blends the two worlds. “Secrets is about interconnectivity, privacy, and digital anxiety,” the band explains. “It’s also about a need to keep sharing, to keep giving up more and more of yourself to faceless strangers in the hopes of making friends or fans.”

Entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by Magdalena Bay, Mercurial World will be released on October 8 via Luminelle. This album comes as a follow-up to their latest EP, A Little Rhythm and a Wicked Feeling, which was released on North America’s COVID-19 Eve, March 13, 2020.

Tour dates

8/28/21 – Queens, NY | Outline: Summer at Knockdown Center (supporting ESG)

10/8/21 – Los Angeles, CA | El Cid ^ (SOLD OUT)

10/12/21 – Boston, MA | The Sinclair *

10/13/21 – Brooklyn, NY | Elsewhere (Zone One) ^

10/14/21 – Philadelphia, PA | First Unitarian Church *

10/15/21 – Brooklyn, NY | Music Hall of Williamsburg * (SOLD OUT)

10/16/21 – Washington DC | Songbyrd * (SOLD OUT)

10/17/21 – Charlottesville, VA | The Southern *

10/19/21 – Carrboro, NC | Cat’s Cradle – Back Room * (SOLD OUT)

10/20/21 – Atlanta, GA | The Masquerade – Purgatory * (SOLD OUT)

10/24/21 – New Orleans, LA | Gasa Gasa #

10/27/21 – Dallas, TX | Deep Ellum Art Company #

10/28/21 – Houston, TX | The Satellite #

10/29/21 – Austin, TX | Levitation

10/30/21 – El Paso, TX | The Lowbrow Palace #

11/1/21 – Tucson, AZ | Club Congress #

11/2/21 – San Diego, CA | Soda Bar #

11/10/21 – Berkeley, CA | Cornerstone #

11/11/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 #

^ Headlining shows

* w/ George Clanton and Vitesse X

# w/ George Clanton and Negative Gemini (DJ Set

