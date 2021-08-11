Jackson & Sellers – Waste Your Time

Today, Jackson+Sellers debut new song “Waste Your Time,” a indie pop rock single from their forthcoming debut album, Breaking Point, which will be released on October 22 via ANTI- records.

The new track’s grungy distorted guitars and brooding drums soundtrack their wistful vocals, which intertwine to reflect on a relationship gone wrong and the precious time that was wasted.

Jade Jackson said, “Waste Your Time was my heart’s way of ringing out the last few drops of a toxic relationship. When I started strumming the chords and scribbling down the lyrics I was in a place of weakness. After I put the pencil down and finished the song I felt strong again. It helped me move on.”

Aubrie Sellers added, “When we were putting songs together, Jade sent over a folder of a bunch of different ones that she had written and this one really stood out to us. It reminded me of what it might sound like if someone made a pure 90s rock anthem today. I think everybody has wondered if they wasted their time in the wrong relationship, and Jade encompassed the sentiment simply and completely.”

Formed during the pandemic after Jackson approached Sellers via a social media DM, inquiring if Sellers would like to sing backing vocals on one of her new songs. The creative partnership quickly blossomed into a full duo project with Sellers and Jackson citing instant chemistry, cosmic forces, and their desire to write a record that reflected their expansive musical interests amongst the reasons that quickly cemented their new music union.

Recorded at The Cabin studio in East Nashville in late 2020, Breaking Point was co-produced by Sellers and Ethan Ballinger, with Jackson and Sellers contributing three tracks each and co-writing “Wound Up” with Ballinger. In addition to their own material, they selected deep-cut covers including their first single, a reimagination of Julie Miller’s blistering “The Devil Is an Angel.” They also recorded genre bending interpretations of Suzi Quatro’s defiant “The Wild One,” and Shannon Wright’s raucous “Has Been.”

Jackson reflected, “This is an album that pays homage to unique, independent women who created their own path, wrote their own songs, had their own sounds.”

https://www.instagram.com/jacksonsellersmusic/