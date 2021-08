The Arts Lead Sheet #14 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

BCCA Endowment Grant – Boulder, CO – September 9, 2021

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/grants_bcaa_endowment

Meetings and Events Incentive – Colorado

https://oedit.colorado.gov/meeting-and-events-incentive?utm_campaign=Colorado%20Creative%20Industries&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=145088113&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_0hsZ5dEnv_eaH-QyWSQCP20dFFEiqdUTHLwHx1bXLCq3OzAKUkUfnPeiPafcZX06SD2Q32O7LHUWIm1kqtfDB-vB5HA&utm_content=145088113&utm_source=hs_email

CERF & COVID-19 Relief Grant – USA – Opens August 10, 2021

https://cerfplus.org/cerf-covid-19-relief-grant/?org=808&lvl=100&ite=2972&lea=4227348&ctr=0&par=1&trk=&utm_campaign=Colorado%20Creative%20Industries&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=145088113&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_QV65scB4G5VYKRlapSbczvBXuGV9ud881GtjH4B0peoogRdYnOPUghuxKdCyuHAdAYAuV6SKhuhVISRbIVXKM0DEC3A&utm_content=145088113&utm_source=hs_email

Jobs

Audience Engagement Editor – Colorado

https://classifieds.hcn.org/denver/employment-education/audience-engagement-editor/AC1E01A21195519A52vl154BE6FA

Community Marketer – Colorado

https://classifieds.hcn.org/denver/employment-education/community-marketer/AC1E00451195519978sY902DAF8A

Audience Development Manager – Denver, CO

https://www.5280.com/job-opportunities/

Reporter – Denver, CO

https://denverite.com/2021/08/06/denverite-is-hiring-a-reporter-2/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=denverite&utm_campaign=denverite20210807

Director of Marketing – Denver, CO

https://workforcenow.adp.com/mascsr/default/mdf/recruitment/recruitment.html?cid=db8cc8a9-0076-4ae6-8e54-9cd734aa1e8e&ccId=19000101_000001&type=MP&lang=en_US

Opportunites

Events

Strong Women Alliance: Strong Women in Sports – August 19, 2021 – 12-1pm PST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TKklyyYkTlO00FWClmaA3g

Canadian Music Week: How to Navigate & Maximize Social Media Platforms – August 20, 2021 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fJfVVlrJSr20CSRrwDwvMA