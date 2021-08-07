Isol- Aid # 57

August 11, 2021

https://www.isolaidfestival.com/

Time to put on all the glitter eyeshadow you have, grab your sparkliest outfit from the back of the cupboard and pull on your uggs, ISOL-AID is back with a lineup that spans the pop spectrum and will have you dancing ‘round the house. Wednesday August 11 will see all your faves, new and old, from hip-hop greats to indie-darlings streaming straight to your phone. There’s no better way to spend a wintry night!

You know the drill by now, ISOL-AID have teamed up with 99DESIGNS BY VISTAPRINT to offer creative and financial support to emerging Homegrown acts. If there’s a local artist you want the world to know you can nominate them now for a chance to see them play ISOL-AID, receive $2,000 worth of custom design work for their next poster, album artwork or merch AND be eligible to receive a one off $10,000 grant to help grow their career. Nominations are still open!

Kicking off ISOL-AID 57 is NZ rapper JESSB, a force within the New Zealand hip hop scene JessB is only going from strength to strength. In 2019 she took home the MTV European Music Award for Best New Zealand Act and has cemented this status while playing with international acts such as Little Simz and Stormzy and across the stage at several of Aotearoa’s major music festivals. With streams in the millions, a spot in triple j’s Hottest 100 for her feature on Baker Boy’s “Meditjin” and also featuring on triple j’s Like A Version with G Flip, it’s clear that JessB is not one to miss.

https://www.instagram.com/ogjessb/?hl=en

Australia’s most arresting and revealing pop artist GRETTA RAY cuts straight to the heart with her bold, innovative and hook-laden songs. At just 18, Gretta won Triple J Unearthed High and the prestigious Vanda & Young Songwriting Award and has spent the last couple of years mesmerising audiences with her soul-baring lyrics. Gretta’s knack for storytelling charts the wandering path of growing up that strikes true for so many. Having played shows ranging from Falls and Splendour to opening for Mumford & Sons, Gang of Youths and James Bay she’s enchanted audiences across the world.

http://www.grettaray.com/

Townsville-via-Melbourne’s answer to Carly Rae Jepsen, GENES is a mastermind at crafting sun-soaked minimalist pop tunes. Having forged her path in the Australian pop landscape by collaborating with the likes of Young Franco, Kilter, Donatachi and more amongst a 50 million stream strong songwriting catalogue, she first stepped into the spotlight with her debut single, ‘Give It Away’. Crafting fast-paced anthems meditating on the post-break-up process, Genes seamlessly translates diary entries into pop music that will have you dancing any heartbreak away.

https://www.instagram.com/itsgenesmusic/

AYA YVES is the brainchild of Canberra native Vendulka. Born from a love of pushing boundaries and breaking expectations, Aya contrasts light airy vocals with dark and brooding production, mixing her folk music roots with the dark pop music she’s grown into. Releasing her ‘What We Look Like With The Light On’ EP earlier this year Aya expertly weaves the vulnerability of folk with the moody depths of pop music, putting her otherworldly voice and songwriting talents on full display.

https://www.instagram.com/ayayvesmusic/?hl=en