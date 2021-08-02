Mamalarky – Meadow & Moss

Last November the Atlanta (by-way-of-LA-by-way-of- Austin) band Mamalarky released their self-titled debut full length on the buzzing Brooklyn label Fire Talk. Today Mamalarky are returning with their first new music since their LP, a pair of singles entitled “Meadow” and “Moss” that are being released to mark the announce of the band’s first touring in support of their debut, a run of dates that includes shows with Slow Pulp as well as an East Coast headline and a New York showcase with their labelmates PACKS & Wombo.

Accompanied by a pair of videos directed by the band (who have worked on several of their own videos and recently began directing videos for other artists as well), the tracks both concern different experiences of nature and were appropriately, according to singer and guitarist Livvy Bennett, both written outdoors.

“Monotony is an illusion, or at least it’s a very tired way to look at things.” says Bennett. “Nature always has something new to offer when we slow down enough to absorb it – isolation made me appreciate and deepen this relationship significantly. I realized I’m never actually alone when I’m out under some trees. Moss offers more of a coming to terms that the surrounding landscape could be my anchor and company for the time whereas Meadow is a spark of excitement at finding a less traveled path on my daily route that opened out onto a beautiful stream with singing frogs. I wrote both these songs outdoors which I had never tried before. I still go to these spots often and they hold me up!”

