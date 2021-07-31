Broadcasting from a 10′ x 10′ box room in Seoul, Korea, Su Lee writes, produces, designs, and directs all her music and content. Her box room is where she eats, sleeps, and creates, and Su uses every surface to build the world that exists in her imagination, far beyond the confines of her surroundings.

Korean singer/songwriter Su Lee announced her upcoming self-produced Box Room Dreams EP (out August 26th) and shares the first single “Socially Alive.” After over a year of being cooped up, having a conversation with another human being in person can be a struggle, and Su knows this all too well. “I think I’ve forgotten how to smile (crap),” she jests in the track’s opening. Su harnesses her anxieties, loneliness, and embarrassment over a wistful dream-pop arrangement to create an emotionally resonant track for anyone who’s felt uncool. The accompanying self-filmed and directed music video sees Su stepping outside her box room. Here we see the essence of Su – silly, quirky, and dressed in a knitted monster hat with overalls – traversing around her hometown of Seoul with an ugly flower-faced cardboard friend. It’s an eccentric reminder that getting reacquainted can be uncomfortable and awkward, but it sure beats being alone.

Su shares about the song: “‘Socially Alive’ is my confession of what goes through my mind when I’m around people. Regardless of how it may appear on the outside, I’m always terrified that I’ll say or do something stupid.”