Mazie – make believe

mazie makes music that mixes modern malaise with vintage psychedelia: nostalgia laced with an impending sense of doom fueled by a world in ever-deepening crisis, as heard on her new single available today. She released her single “dumb dumb” last month. She has confirmed a September 26th slot at this year’s The Governors Ball in New York City along with her first national tour supporting COIN this fall. Today, the LA-based, Baltimore-raised musician shares her existential pop gem “make believe.” The new track is the latest from her upcoming debut EP, the rainbow cassette, out August 25th via Good Boy / Virgin Music.

Written a few months after moving from Baltimore to Los Angeles, mazie and her producer / childhood friend Elie Jay Rizk crafted “make believe” in a place of immense gratitude. “Our lives were (and are) so amazing here that it was overwhelming,” notes mazie. “Elie and I also really share in existentialism and nihilism and were discussing how our lives innately have no meaning but the meaning we place in our lives is so special and that we are so f**king lucky to live the lives we do. Our families are very traditional and we were reflecting on how lucky we are to be able to pursue something so untraditional and that is exclusively in the pursuit of creativity and happiness.”

mazie 2021 tour dates

8.12 Minot, ND – Dak Jam Music & Arts Festival

09.26 The Governors Ball – New York, NY

11.29 Orlando, FL – House of Blues*

11.30 Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor*

12.02 Charlotte, NC – Fillmore*

12.03 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle*

12.04 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom*

12.06 Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe*

12.07 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

12.08 Cleveland, OH – House of Blues*

12.10 Columbus, OH – Express Live*

12.11 Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall*

12.12 Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre*

12.14 Boston, MA – House of Blues*

12.15 Philadelphia, PA – TLA*

12.17 Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony*

12.18 New York, NY – Webster Hall*

12.19 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage*

*notes dates with COIN

https://www.instagram.com/heyymazie/