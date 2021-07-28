Zella Day – Golden

Los Angeles, CA’s Zella Day is thrilled to release a brand new song called “Golden” today via Concord Records. “Golden” is full of luminous harmonies, a shimmery, skirt-twirling disco beat, and one of the best choruses Day has ever written. A video for the song, directed by Corey “Titanic” Sinclair, and concepted by Day and Titanic, can also be seen today as well.

Says Day about the song, “The Genesis of ‘Golden’ happened as a tornado was tearing through Nashville and whispers of a global pandemic were evolving past a rumor. I was in Alabama writing with John Paul White as my phone was lighting up with messages from friends and family back home. I was supposed to drive back to Nashville that evening, but plans changed like the weather. In the stillness of the studio, ‘Golden’ was written communicating with powers beyond my control, expressing and coping with the magnitude of the situation by creating art; singing a melody into the moment to address its fragility and infinite beauty.“

“Golden” is a taste of Zella Day’s highly anticipated sophomore album, which is due out this fall. Recorded with producer Jay Joyce (Cage The Elephant, Emmylou Harris), the album features guest turns by Local Natives’ Ryan Hahn, Day’s longtime collaborator John Velasquez, drums by Autolux’s Carla Azar, and bass by Cage The Elephant’s Daniel Tichenor.

“Golden” follows the release of the songs “Dance For Love” and “Girls,” and all of them will be featured on Day’s sophomore album. Day’s forthcoming sophomore album follows 2020’s EP, Where Does The Devil Hide, produced by Dan Auerbach, and released by Concord Records.

Day is a recently-announced addition to this year’s ACL lineup for both weekends, in addition to playing this year’s Beachlife Festival, taking place in Redondo Beach, CA the weekend of September 10th, 2021. The singer is also set to open for the acclaimed band Silversun Pickups on select dates this fall.

2021 TOUR DATES:

Date City Venue

Wed Sept 8 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

Fri Sept 10 – Mon Sept 13 Redondo Beach, CA Beachlife Festival

Sun Sept 12 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

Tues Sept14 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

Wed Sept 15 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse

Thurs Sept 16 Napa, CA JaM Cellars Ballroom

Fri Oct 1 – Sun Oct 3 Austin, TX Austin City Limits

https://zelladay.com/