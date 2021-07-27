Sasami – Sorry Entertainer

Today, SASAMI, the musical project of Los Angeles composer, songwriter and producer, Sasami Ashworth, releases a heavy rendition of Daniel Johnston deep-cut “Sorry Entertainer.” The single acts as a peek into the sonic world to come, on her highly anticipated, yet-to-be-announced second album. The video was directed by actor and comedian Patti Harrison and Alan Resnick.
“I made my last album when I was in a very emotionally vulnerable and tender place, but after a couple years of touring those same subtle, more sensitive songs, the live show became louder and more volatile,” says SASAMI. “A bit before the pandemic took hold I was really getting back into metal and numetal, so a couple months into quarantine I made an acoustic version of the System of a Down song “Toxicity.” My sadness ripened into anger throughout 2020, and deeper into it I started experimenting with a heavier palette and decided to perform the inverse exercise of metallicizing an acoustic song. ‘Sorry Entertainer’ is my take on mixing the desperation of being a hopeless and powerless artist and the extremely powerful sounds of a metal band. Like giving a toddler a flamethrower… or a fullstack.”
SASAMI will be touring with Japanese Breakfast this Fall.
