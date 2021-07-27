Sasami – Sorry Entertainer – 7/27 – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EIFKSynPwFE

Today, SASAMI, the musical project of Los Angeles composer, songwriter and producer, Sasami Ashworth, releases a heavy rendition of Daniel Johnston deep-cut “Sorry Entertainer.” The single acts as a peek into the sonic world to come, on her highly anticipated, yet-to-be-announced second album. The video was directed by actor and comedian Patti Harrison and Alan Resnick.

“I made my last album when I was in a very emotionally vulnerable and tender place, but after a couple years of touring those same subtle, more sensitive songs, the live show became louder and more volatile,” says SASAMI. “A bit before the pandemic took hold I was really getting back into metal and numetal, so a couple months into quarantine I made an acoustic version of the System of a Down song “Toxicity.” My sadness ripened into anger throughout 2020, and deeper into it I started experimenting with a heavier palette and decided to perform the inverse exercise of metallicizing an acoustic song. ‘Sorry Entertainer’ is my take on mixing the desperation of being a hopeless and powerless artist and the extremely powerful sounds of a metal band. Like giving a toddler a flamethrower… or a fullstack.”

SASAMI will be touring with Japanese Breakfast this Fall.

10/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory Studio *

10/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak *

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s (Levitation) *

11/3 – Tucson, AX @ Club Congress *

11/4 – Tempe, AZ @ Coca Cola Sun Deck *

11/7 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater *

11/9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

11/11 – Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu *

11/12 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn *

11/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

11/14 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

11/15 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House *

11/16 – Pomona, CA @ Glass House *

https://sasamiashworth.com/