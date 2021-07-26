L Devine – Priorities

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Taylor Swift Shares ‘Original Version’ of ‘The Lakes’ to Celebrate Folklore First Anniversary
- Hear Coldplay’s New Max Martin-Produced Song ‘Coloratura’
- Caleb Landry Jones Announces Sophomore Album, Gadzooks Vol. 1, with Single, ‘Bogie’
- The War on Drugs Announce New Album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore and Share 2022 Tour Dates
- BadBadNotGood Announce New Album With New Track, ‘Signal From the Noise’
- The Wild Feathers to Release New Album Alvarado, Drop First Single, ‘Ain’t Lookin’
- Tycho and Benjamin Gibbard Join Forces on ‘Only Love’
- Thom Yorke Releases a Very 2021 Remix of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’
- Sneaker Pimps Share First Two Singles Off Squaring the Circle
- Margo Price to Release Live From the Other Side EP
Music Connection
- Attend JBL's New Product Launch
- Close Up: Silent Zoo Studios
- Up Close: Bomb Shelter Rehearsal Studios
- Musicians and the Struggle for Mental Health
- Q&A with T-Pain
- Kali Uchis Wins at Univision Premios Juventud Awards
- Album Supports COVID's Jazz Victims
- Kamasi Washington x Earl Sweatshirt at Hollywood Bowl
- Erica Synths Announces its Matrix Mixer
- Kubernik: Concert for Bangladesh 50th Anniversary
Music News Underground
- BBC Radio 6 Music Stage announced for All Points East Festival
- Charli XCX, YUNGBLUD, Olly Alexander, Arlo Parks and Tom Grennan to host Radio 1 Future Sounds
- House music for times of crisis: D:Ream’s timely return
- Brand new energetic & inspiring supergroup present their uplifting debut single ‘Hello’
- Bear Witness release video for latest single ‘Chase The Night’
- Abi Mia releases ‘Good Intentions’ bringing those pop/ neo-soul vibes this summer
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- The importance of music in a casino
- Roger Jaeger 'It's My Time' video premiere
- Nashville composer & songwriter Stewart Eastham shares new single ‘The Calamus’
