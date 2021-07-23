Camila Cabello – Don’t Go Yet

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Hear Coldplay’s New Max Martin-Produced Song ‘Coloratura’
- Caleb Landry Jones Announces Sophomore Album, Gadzooks Vol. 1, with Single, ‘Bogie’
- The War on Drugs Announce New Album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore and Share 2022 Tour Dates
- BadBadNotGood Announce New Album With New Track, ‘Signal From the Noise’
- The Wild Feathers to Release New Album Alvarado, Drop First Single, ‘Ain’t Lookin’
- Tycho and Benjamin Gibbard Join Forces on ‘Only Love’
- Thom Yorke Releases a Very 2021 Remix of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’
- Sneaker Pimps Share First Two Singles Off Squaring the Circle
- Margo Price to Release Live From the Other Side EP
- Billie Eilish Releases New Single and Video for ‘NDA’ Ahead of Happier Than Ever Release
Music Connection
- Recording Academy P&E Wing Adapts in 2021
- CCS Launches Daytripper Music Publishing, Signs Hill Kourkoutis
- Attend Behind The Score of 'Lovecraft Country' Panel
- Live Nation Celebrates 'Return to Live,' Announces $20 Concerts
- Roland Announces Apple Silicon Support For Instruments
- AFM & SAG-AFTRA Fund at Summer Sync Summit
- Expert Advice: Store Your Recording Files and Credit Notes!
- Christina Aguilera at the Hollywood Bowl
- Attend Vinyl Sustainability Webinar
- Grand Funk Railroad Signs With UTA
Music News Underground
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Roger Jaeger 'It's My Time' video premiere
- Nashville composer & songwriter Stewart Eastham shares new single ‘The Calamus’
- Owen Hamlin releases video to debut single 'Green Light'
- Tess Callaghan reveals the video for new single 'He Walks In Beauty'
- Music can help make your A-game
- Italian music producer ELYAZ releases new single 'The Place Where We Belong'
- Charlotte Rosse releases new single ‘Hallucinate’
- Dominique Simone shares intimate new single ‘Sweater’
- Sam Walwyn returns with the uplifting new single ‘Littered Sense Of You’
