Alewya – Spirit X

Today, London-based artist Alewya has released her new track “Spirit_X”, a mesmerising track indebted to the sounds and communal embrace of the rave. Drawing from the restless rhythms of drum and bass, “Spirit_X” moves at high speed, with Alewya’s vocals echoing the emotions of a heady night. Alongside this news, Alewya is proud to announce that she will be joining Little Simz on her December UK tour.

Alewya says on “Spirit_X”: “I know that the rave can be utilized as ritual and ceremony to transform, uplift and energize a person. I love giving visceral experiences. I love drum and bass for that specific reason. ‘Spirit_X’ encompasses all of the above in my way.”

https://www.instagram.com/alewya11/?hl=en