The Arts Lead Sheet #11 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Jobs

Creative Consultant – GRID Series

https://www.gridseries.com.au/work-with-us?utm_source=Music+Cities+Community+-+Free+Members&utm_campaign=b94b455b71-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2020_11_17_05_26_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_a57288aef5-b94b455b71-338098596

Bookkeeper – Boulder County Arts Alliance – Boulder, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/24338

Marketing Director – Boulder Ballet – Boulder, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/24353

School Director – Boulder Baller – Boulder, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/24352

Development Director – Boulder Ballet – Boulder, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/24354

Orchestra Manager – Greater Boulder Youth Orchestra – Boulder, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/24269

Operations Manager – Frequent Flyers Aerial Dance – Boulder, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/24359

Director of Education Programming – Frequent Flyer Aerial Dance – Boulder, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/24360

Opportunities

WIMN: Audition For Holly Knight – Los Angeles, CA – Deadline August 31, 2021

https://www.thewimn.com/female-musicians-sought-for-new-music-project-championed-by-multi-platinum-songwriter-producer-holly-knight/

National Park Photography – Seeking Photos of All National Parks – Boulder, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/23948

Colorado Business Committee for the Arts (CBCA) Leadership Arts & Scholarship – August 13, 2021

https://cbca.org/leadership-arts/

Events

Women of the World (WOW) Online Classes – UK

https://wow.ticketco.events/uk/en

Athena Project – Read & Rant – July 19, 2021 – 6:30-8:30pm MST

https://athenaprojectarts.org/read-and-rant/

Canadian Music Week: Songwriting Partnerships That Make the Hits – July 20, 2021

https://cmw.net/

Folk Alliance – Crowdfunding: Writing the Next Chapter – July 22, 2021 – 2pm CT

https://folk.org/webinar/crowdfunding-writing-the-next-chapter-sponsored-by-craft-services/?mc_cid=9567778fff&mc_eid=3069346eaf

Music Biz Live – Article 17: What’s Done & What’s Next – July 22, 2021 – 12-1:30pm ET

https://musicbiz.org/events/article-17-pex-events/

Music Policy Forum Lab: The Lewis Prize – July 23, 2021 – 2-3:30pm ET

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpc–qqjMtGtx2faHRaYtODfwP4mlL85Od?mc_cid=964d05385a&mc_eid=369fb72b43

Folk Alliance – Collaborative Problem Solving in the Live Touring Ecology – July 27, 2021 – 5pm CT

https://folk.org/webinar/real-talk-collaborative-problem-solving-in-the-live-touring-ecology/?mc_cid=9567778fff&mc_eid=3069346eaf