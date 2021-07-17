False Report, Valdez, Sharone, and The Hellgrammites

False Report, Valdez, Sharone, and The Hellgrammites at The Oriental Theater
July 16, 2021
Photos by David A. Barber

@OrientalTheater, @falsereportband, @vldzmusic, @sharone.official, @hellgrammitesmusic, @RockOnColorado

 

July 17th, 2021