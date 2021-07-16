Normani ft Cardi B – Wild Side

Today, multi-platinum selling and chart-topping recording artist Normani returns with “Wild Side” featuring Cardi B. The track drops alongside a jaw-dropping Tanu Muino-directed visual (recently directed Cardi B’s “Up”) choreographed by the renowned Sean Bankhead, who also choreographed Normani’s “Motivation” video – an iconic visual ode to the late 90s-early 2000s – and her MTV VMAs performance. This latest visual showcases Normani’s signature, sleek dance moves, her versatility with fashion and how she continues to be at the top of her game.

Speaking about the new track and working with Cardi B, Normani reveals, “I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time. She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best. I love that woman down and I’m forever grateful.”

