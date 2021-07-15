Soccer Mommy – rom com 2004

Soccer Mommy—a.k.a. Nashville native Sophie Allison—released her critically-acclaimed sophomore album color theory last year, earning countless accolades and year-end list nods. Today she announces a new one-off single entitled “rom com 2004,” produced by 5x Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter BJ Burton (Charli XCX, Bon Iver, Chance The Rapper, Empress Of, Miley Cyrus). Allison says of the track: “I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it. Then I told BJ to destroy it.”

Soccer Mommy recently announced her long-delayed U.S. headline tour in support of color theory.

Tour dates:

09/15 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse * [SOLD OUT]

09/16 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle * [SOLD OUT]

09/17 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar * [SOLD OUT]

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer * [SOLD OUT]

09/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club * [SOLD OUT]

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel * [SOLD OUT]

09/22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club * [SOLD OUT]

09/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club * [SOLD OUT]

09/25 – Montreal, QUE – Fairmount Theatre *

09/26 – Toronto, ONT – Phoenix Concert Theatre *

09/28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop * [SOLD OUT]

09/29 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall * [SOLD OUT]

10/01 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom *

10/16 – Washington, DC – All Things Go Festival

10/18 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre ^

10/19 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn ^

10/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

10/22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s East ^

10/23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^

10/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]

10/27 – San Diego, CA – Music Box ^

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

10/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore ^ [SOLD OUT]

10/31 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

11/01 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall ^ [SOLD OUT]

11/02 – Boise, ID – The Olympic ^

11/04 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre ^

11/06 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge ^

11/07 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

11/08 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

11/09 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall ^

* with support from Squirrel Flower

^ with support from Emily Reo

https://soccermommyband.com/