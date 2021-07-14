The Greeting Committee – Float Away

Today marks the premiere of The Greeting Committee’s emotionally revealing new single “Float Away” and its equally riveting animated video. Released via Harvest Records, the Kansas City-based alt-rock band’s latest offers an up-close and unguarded look at the way depression warps our self-image.

Along with today’s release, the band has revealed the September 24 release date for their second studio album Dandelion. All singles and the full album were produced by Jennifer Decilveo (MARINA, FLETCHER, Bat for Lashes)and mixed by Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Tame Impala).

Anchored by a gorgeously airy vocal performance from frontwoman Addie Sartino, “Float Away” opens on a candid piece of confession: “Glad it’s raining so I don’t have to go outside and pretend I’m happy just to be alive.” With production from Jennifer Decilveo (MARINA, FLETCHER, Bat for Lashes), the track unfolds in fuzzed-out riffs, frenetic rhythms, and incandescent textures as Sartino documents her inner turmoil with an intense level of detail. “There’s a line in the chorus that says, ‘Stale rye, once an apple’s eye,’ which is a way of saying, ‘I used to have so much potential, and now I’m sitting here frozen, and I don’t know what to do with myself,’” she notes.

After slipping into a moment of anti-nostalgia (“Haven’t felt this since/Listening to the 1975 while getting high/In somebody’s basement party”), “Float Away” closes out with another bit of personal revelation: “Treading water’s getting harder/Don’t let me fall another martyr.” But despite its undeniable melancholy, “Float Away” embodies a strangely exhilarating energy thanks to the stormy urgency of The Greeting Committee’s sound and the pure catharsis of its uncompromising honesty.

Created by illustrator/animator Kezia Gabriella, the video for “Float Away” perfectly captures the track’s whirlwind of feeling. The beautifully offbeat and brightly colorful visual follows Sartino’s avatar through a series of gently articulated emotional states — isolation, disconnection, overwhelmed confusion — and ultimately finds her rediscovering a subtle yet powerful sense of hope.

