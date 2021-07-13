Bad Bad Hats – Detroit Basketball

Minneapolis’ beloved indie rock trio Bad Bad Hats has signed with Don Giovanni Records for their brand new album, Walkman, due out September 17. While breathing exuberant joy and her singular sense of humor into every syllable, songwriter Kerry Alexander (guitar/vocals) brings personal storytelling and wit into the multi-layered lyrics, while wailing on bouncing guitar lines and infectious melodies with bandmates Chris Hoge (bass) and Con Davison (drums).
Defined by a balance of sweet and sour, the trio’s music honors classic pop songwriting, with nods to nineties rock simplicity and pop-punk frivolity. Lead single “Detroit Basketball” is delivered alongside a video that charmingly depicts the band’s delightfully absurdist perspective, delivered with the utmost sincerity, as they make their valiant return to the spotlight. Piston’s fans will recognize this song’s title as the call-and-response chant that fills the Little Caesars Arena on game night, but the simple phrase stuck in Kerry’s head, who drew on it for inspiration for this searing power-pop track.
Bad Bad Hats Tour Dates
On sale now
July 30: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
July 31: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry (early show)
July 31: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry (late show)
—
On sale Friday, July 16
August 12: Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn
September 22: Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
September 23: Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
September 24: Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
September 25: Des Moines, IA @ xBk
October 7: St. Cloud, MN @ Pioneer Place
October 8: Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company
October 9: Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge
October 15: Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
October 19: Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival
October 20: Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s
October 21: Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
October 22: Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java
October 23: Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall
October 24: Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City
October 26: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint
October 27: Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
October 28: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
October 29: Concord, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Stage
October 30: Keene, NH @ Colonial Theatre
October 31: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
November 2: Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse
November 3: Albany, NY @ The Linda
November 4: Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville
November 5: Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s
November 6: Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply
November 7: Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
November 18: Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater
November 19: Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
November 20: Chicago, IL @ Schubas
December 2: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
December 3: Duluth, MN @ Sacred Heart Music Center
