Bad Bad Hats – Detroit Basketball

Minneapolis’ beloved indie rock trio Bad Bad Hats has signed with Don Giovanni Records for their brand new album, Walkman, due out September 17. While breathing exuberant joy and her singular sense of humor into every syllable, songwriter Kerry Alexander (guitar/vocals) brings personal storytelling and wit into the multi-layered lyrics, while wailing on bouncing guitar lines and infectious melodies with bandmates Chris Hoge (bass) and Con Davison (drums).

Defined by a balance of sweet and sour, the trio’s music honors classic pop songwriting, with nods to nineties rock simplicity and pop-punk frivolity. Lead single “Detroit Basketball” is delivered alongside a video that charmingly depicts the band’s delightfully absurdist perspective, delivered with the utmost sincerity, as they make their valiant return to the spotlight. Piston’s fans will recognize this song’s title as the call-and-response chant that fills the Little Caesars Arena on game night, but the simple phrase stuck in Kerry’s head, who drew on it for inspiration for this searing power-pop track.

Bad Bad Hats Tour Dates

On sale now

July 30: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

July 31: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry (early show)

July 31: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry (late show)

—

On sale Friday, July 16

August 12: Spring Green, WI @ Shitty Barn

September 22: Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

September 23: Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

September 24: Saint Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

September 25: Des Moines, IA @ xBk

October 7: St. Cloud, MN @ Pioneer Place

October 8: Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company

October 9: Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge

October 15: Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

October 19: Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

October 20: Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s

October 21: Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

October 22: Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java

October 23: Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

October 24: Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City

October 26: Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

October 27: Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

October 28: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

October 29: Concord, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Stage

October 30: Keene, NH @ Colonial Theatre

October 31: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

November 2: Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

November 3: Albany, NY @ The Linda

November 4: Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville

November 5: Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

November 6: Ferndale, MI @ Otus Supply

November 7: Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

November 18: Wausau, WI @ Grand Theater

November 19: Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

November 20: Chicago, IL @ Schubas

December 2: Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

December 3: Duluth, MN @ Sacred Heart Music Center

December 4: Green Bay, WI @ Badger State Brewing

https://www.badbadhats.com/