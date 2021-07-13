Baby Queen – You Shaped Hole

Today pop’s new anti-hero in ascendance Baby Queen releases her new single “You Shaped Hole.”

The single is the fifth track to be taken from Baby Queen’s eagerly awaited mixtape The Yearbook, set for release September 3 via Island Records/slowplay.

Baby Queen aka Bella Latham says: “I was super heartbroken when I wrote this song, and my ex was dating this beautiful supermodel after dumping me in Clissold Park in North East London. I went through a bit of a wild phase, as one does, and was doing everything I could possibly do to feel better. At the time I had this image in my mind of a hole inside my body that was shaped exactly like my ex, and it was as if I was trying to fill that hole in any way I could, but the things I was filling it with never reached the corners or made me feel any better, they just cluttered my life.”

