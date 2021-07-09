Vans – Musicians Wanted

https://www.vans.com/musicianswanted.html

Vans, the original action sports brand and global icon for creative self-expression, open submissions for its praised 2021 Vans Musicians Wanted competition. Launched worldwide for first time in 2020 as a digital contest, Vans Musicians Wanted is the brand’s global music program, providing a stage for up and coming musicians just starting out. The contest series celebrates fresh, new and “Off The Wall” talent from all genres.

For 2021, participating regions will provide undiscovered artists the opportunity to gain international exposure and a chance to share the stage with the tongue-in-chic, genre-bending British rocker, YUNGBLUD. Additional prizes include Vans product, Kramer gear, a premium TuneCore prize pack including global music distribution, Spotify playlisting and more!

A diverse cast of judges will be joining the brand as part of the selection process including multi-talented rapper, writer and comic book artist, Denzel Curry who is featured in the brand’s latest brand campaign, Grammy nominated pop singer and songwriter, Julia Michaels, creative visionary and founder of 88rising, Sean Miyashiro and US and UK Billboard charting artist, YUNGBLUD. The top five finalists from each region will be chosen to perform at the Vans Musicians Wanted virtual concert series, to be held this September. Additionally, regional grand prize winners will be selected to receive Vans product, Kramer gear, global music distribution, Spotify and Apple Music playlisting and the opportunity to share the stage with YUNGBLUD in front of live audiences as the opening act in 2022.