May-A ft Powfu – Swing of Things

Rising 19yo Australian artist, MAY-A, announced her signing to Atlantic Records for the US & UK along with the announcement of her debut EP, Don’t Kiss Ur Friends, coming out August 6th, 2021. She also shares a new version of her latest anthem “Swing Of Things” featuring verses from breakout lo-fi Canadian rapper, Powfu.

Threading together recent breakout singles, ‘Time I Love To Waste’, ‘Apricots’ and ‘Green’, MAY-A’s Don’t Kiss Ur Friends EP is a years-in-the-making debut from an artist who has been writing since the age of 12, but only publicly releasing music since 2020.

