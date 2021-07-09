Isol-Aid # 55

July 14, 2021

https://www.isolaidfestival.com/

After some well deserved time away ISOL-AID returns right when we need it most on Wednesday 14th July for the 55th time! While most of us are cooped up inside, ISOL-AID is bringing the perfect cure-all in the form of a stellar mid week lineup, the pick-me-up of our dreams!

Always keeping it fresh, ISOL-AID have teamed up with 99 DESIGNS BY VISTAPRINT to offer creative and financial support to emerging Homegrown acts. You can nominate your fave artist now for a chance to see them play ISOL-AID and receive $2000 worth of custom design work for their next poster, album artwork or merch. Pretty neat way to kick off this latest round of ISOL-AID!

EMILY WURRAMARA starts ISOL-AID #55 with her enchanting voice and heartfelt storytelling. A First Nations woman who has been writing songs since she was 6, Emily is a prolific song-writer and multi-instrumentalist, singing in both English and Annandilyakwa. Having been nominated for several Q Music Awards, an ARIA and AIR Award, it’s clear that Emily is a must watch act.

https://www.emilywurramara.com.au/

Melbourne sister duo, CHARM OF FINCHES, will be gracing our screens singing haunting folk tunes about love, grief and whispering trees with their tight sibling harmonies. Having grown up around celtic strings and busking old-time tunes the duo create award winning chamber pop, which has seen them nominated for a number of best albums and win best folk/singer-songwriter album at the 2020 Independent Music Awards.

https://charmoffinchesband.com/

Skateboarder-turned-musician LAKYN has become synonymous with Australia’s genre-bending next generation. Melding together textures of indie, R&B, hip-hop and pop, Laykn crafts timeless tracks that are uniquely his own. A deft hand at weaving in the influences of his childhood songwriting heroes Bob Dylan and Jeff Buckley while keeping a firm eye on the future, Lakyn is someone hitting their stride.

https://www.instagram.com/lakyn/?hl=en