Dorothy – What’s Coming to Me

Dorothy returns today with her powerful, soul-baring new single — “What’s Coming To Me”. The swampy blues canticle recounts her time spent away since her lauded last record, during which she re-evaluated herself and found strength in her rock n’ roll roots. The soulful revelation sung through Dorothy’s momentous voice, “Is a story about casting out a demon and getting redeemed — a metaphor for depression or addiction,” she reveals. “I think it’s something we can all relate to. Everyone’s struggling with something”.

https://dorothyonfire.com/