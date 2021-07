The Arts Lead Sheet #10 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Hidden Turtle Residency – Akumal, Mexico – August 1, 2021

https://www.tortuga-escondida.com/the-residency

Betty Bowen Award – August 1, 2021

https://www.seattleartmuseum.org/about-sam/art-submissions#bet

Franconia Sculpture Park Residencies – Shafer, MN – August 1, 2021

https://www.franconia.org/artist-opportunities/

Lab Artists Program – Chicago, IL – August 8, 2021

https://chicagodancemakers.org//show-item/lab-artists-program/

Fountainhead Residency – Miami, FL – August 13, 2021

https://www.fountainheadresidency.com/about-the-residency

Ruby Artist Grants – Baltimore, MD – August 15, 2021

https://www.rwdfoundation.org/apply-for-the-rubys#rubys-current-grant-cycle

Bemis Center Artist Residency – Omaha, NE – August 16, 2021

https://www.bemiscenter.org/apply

Jobs

Executive Producer – iHeartMedia – Denver, CO

https://iheartmedia.dejobs.org/denver-co/executive-producer/5ED87016452F47419A68336B6786B1B8/job/

Manager, Marketing Music – Various, Europe

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/manager-marketing-music-emea-uk-netflix

Audience Engagement Manager – NY, NY

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/audience-engagement-manager-nth-america-fuga

Opportunities

VANS Musicians Wanted – Deadline July 23, 2021

https://www.vans.com/musicianswanted.html

Isol-Aid Homegrown

https://99designs.com.au/homegrown?utm_campaign=homegrown-isol-aid&utm_medium=influencer&utm_source=media

Listen Up Music – Job Seeker Anthem Contest – Australia – September 5, 2021

https://www.listenupmusic.com.au/events/jobseeker-anthem/

she.grows Spain – She said.so & YouTube Music Mentoring Program – July 20, 2021

https://www.shesaid.so/she-grows-spain-youtube-music

Now or Never Theatre Looking for Inventive Musician – Boulder, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/24263

Events

Music Policy Forum – Reopening Live Music – July 9, 2021 – 2pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-policy-forum-live-july-9th-tickets-162483818475

Independent Venue Week – July 12-18, 2021

https://www.independentvenueweek.com/us/events/

#WomxnCrushMusic – Music Publishing & Royalties 101 – July 13, 2021 – 6pm EST

https://www.runtheworld.today/app/invitation/30952

Music Biz 2022 – Nashville, TN – May 9-12, 2022

https://musicbiz.org/events/music-biz-annual-conference/