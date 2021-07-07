Courtney Barnett – Rae Street

Today, alt-rock superstar Courtney Barnett announces her third studio album Things Take Time, Take Time, set to drop November 12th on Mom+Pop Music / Marathon Artists. A sonic collage of deeply personal snapshots of Barnett at a particularly joyful time in her life, it sees her definitively and confidently taking her place in the storied lineage of highly influential and ground-breaking female singer-songwriters, and signals an exciting new phase indeed for a musician who is operating at the very peak of her powers. The lead single is “Rae Street” released today.

Written over two years and recorded towards the end of 2020 and early 2021 between Sydney and Melbourne with producer/drummer Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Cate le Bon, Kurt Vile), Things Take Time, Take Time is yet another assured leap forward for Barnett; a breakthrough really, but not in the ways you might expect. This is Barnett at her most creative, relaxed and yes, happy – an exquisite look at Courtney’s private world, and consequently her most beautiful and intimate record to date, with songs dealing unabashedly with love, renewal, healing and self-discovery.

TRACKLISTING

1. Rae Street

2. Sunfair Sundown

3. Here’s the Thing

4. Before You Gotta Go

5. Turning Green

6. Take it Day By Day

7. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight

8. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To

9. Splendour

10. Oh the Night

North American Tour Mon November 29 – Las Vegas, NA @Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine Tues December 1 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine Thurs December 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine Sat December 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange Sun December 5 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange Thu, December 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint Fri December 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange Sun December 12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange Tues December 14 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange Wed December 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Sat January 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin Sun January 23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin Tues January 25 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin Wed January 26 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin Fri January 28 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin Sat January 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin Mon January 31 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir Wed February 2 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir Thurs February 3 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir Fri February 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin Sat February 5 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin Tues February 8 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir Thurs February 10 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir Fri February 11 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir Sat February 12 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir

https://courtneybarnett.com.au/