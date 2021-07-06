Moor Mother ft Pink Siifu – Obsidian

Today Moor Mother – aka Camae Ayewa – is announcing her new album Black Encylcopedia Of The Air, thirteen mesmerizing tracks about memory and imprinting and the future, all of them wafting through untouched space like the ghostly cinders of a world on fire, unbound and uncharted, vast and stretching across the universe.

On the new single “Obsidian”, Moor Mother says the song is about present danger – “thinking about one’s Director Ari Marcopoulous added, “We decided to start the video in front of Alice and John Coltrane’s house. Nuff said. I could elaborate if you want me too. But it’s the spirit right there.”

Recorded at home in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, Black Encyclopedia Of The Air is the work of Moor Mother and soundscape artist and producer Olof Melander. As with any Moor Mother release, a multitude of instruments and voices flocked to the ether to create something strange and unknown, a time-traveler’s guide to the modern world. proximity to violence. Thinking about violence in the home. Violence in communities.”

https://www.moormother.net/