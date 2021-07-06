https://www.isolaidfestival.com/

With the arts and creative industries still reeling after an incredibly tough year, Isol-Aid and 99designs by Vistaprint are joining forces to offer creative and financial support to some of the most exciting emerging bands and musicians across Australia and New Zealand.

Isol-Aid Homegrown is a new 16-week program where emerging local acts are invited to perform alongside established artists as part of Isol-Aid’s online festival. 25 acts will also receive $2,000 worth of design work from professional freelance artists from the 99designs community to create promotional materials such as t-shirts, posters, album art or other merch, which will be produced by Vistaprint. One act will also be selected by a panel of judges to receive a $10,000 grant to boost their career and creative growth, alongside a dedicated mentoring session from Killing Heidi singer and solo artist, Ella Hooper.

Ella Hooper, who is an industry ambassador for Isol-Aid Homegrown, said, “I’m so excited to be able to join the Isol-Aid and 99designs teams in providing some of Australia and New Zealand’s most exciting emerging musicians with real, tangible support while the industry is very much in recovery mode. It’s going to be incredible to see people getting around their favourite Homegrown artists as we come together to celebrate our local music community and help discover new talent.”

From July 5th fans and bands can nominate their favourite Aussie and Kiwi acts (or themselves) to be a part of Isol-Aid Homegrown via 99designs.com/homegrown

Isol-Aid Festival will stream live on TikTok every two weeks, starting on Wednesday 14th July from 6pm – 7.30pm, and each bill will feature at least one of the selected Homegrown acts.

Emily Ulman, founder of Isol-Aid Festival said, “This next chapter of Isol-Aid is particularly exciting. It’s wonderful to be able to continue delivering incredible live local (Aus & NZ) talent to audiences on TikTok, regardless of their location or lockdown, and it’s extra amazing to now be able to offer Homegrown musicians the opportunity to collaborate with incredible designers who can make their artistic visions for merch, tour posters, album art etc become a reality; to literally grow. Isol-Aid is hugely grateful to 99designs by Vistaprint and TikTok for making this possible.”

“This collaboration is a celebration of creativity and global connections,” said Patrick Llewellyn, CEO of 99designs by Vistaprint. “We’re excited to match our talented community of designers with bands and musicians across Australia and New Zealand who are just starting their creative journeys, and to provide some much needed support at a time when the arts have been particularly hard hit.”