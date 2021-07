The Arts Lead Sheet # 9 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Ginkgo Bioworks Creative Residency – Boston, MA – July 4, 2021

https://www.ginkgobioworks.com/creative-residency/

Interchange Artist Grant – July 5, 2021

https://interchangeartistgrant.art/apply/

The Neon Museum National Artist Registry – Las Vegas, NV – July 11, 2021

https://www.neonmuseum.org/education/artists-in-residence

Bulington Magazine Contemporary Art Writing Prize – July 12, 2021

https://www.burlington.org.uk/jobs-noticeboard/contemporary-art-writing-prize

Critical Writing Fellowship – July 12, 2021

https://www.burlington.org.uk/jobs-noticeboard/contemporary-art-writing-prize

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan’s Artist-in-Residence Program – Los Angeles, CA – July 13, 2021

https://www.quinnemanuel.com/artist-in-residence-program/

Botanical Artist-in-Residence Program – Upperville, VA – July 15, 2021

https://www.osgf.org/residencies/botanical-art-residency

Tusen Takk – Leland, MI – July 15, 2021

https://www.tusentakk.org/apply

Loghaven Artist Residency – Knxville, TN – July 15, 2021

https://loghaven.org/residencies/apply/

Eliza Moore Fellowship for Artistic Excellence – Upperville, VA – July 15, 2021

https://www.osgf.org/fellowships/eliza-moore-artistic-excellence

#BlackDesignVisionaries Aspiring Designer & Small Business Grants – July 16, 2021

https://www.instagram.com/design/?hl=en

City Artist Corps Grants – NY, NY – July 20, 2021

https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/city-artist-corps-grants

The Elizabeth Foundation for the Arts Residencies – NY, NY – July 25, 2021

https://www.efanyc.org/news/2021/6/16/apply-for-two-artist-opportunities-at-efa

Passepartout Photo Prize – July 27, 2021

https://www.passepartoutprize.com/about/

CALA Artist Residency – Phoenix, AZ – July 31, 2021

https://calaalliance.submittable.com/submit/196423/residencias-artisticas-regional-resident

Art-in-Ed Workspace Residency – Rosendale, NY – August 1, 2021

https://wsworkshop.org/residencies/art-in-ed-workspace-residency/

Stochastic Labs Summer Residency – Berkeley, CA

https://stochasticlabs.org/residencies/

Rauschenberg Emergency Grant

https://www.rauschenbergfoundation.org/programs/grants/rauschenberg-emergency-grants

Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant

https://www.foundationforcontemporaryarts.org/grants/emergency-grants/

Joan Mitchell Emergency Grant

https://www.joanmitchellfoundation.org/emergency-grants

Gottlieb Emergency Grant Program

https://www.gottliebfoundation.org/emergency-grant

Eyebeam Center for the Future of Journalism

https://www.eyebeam.org/ecfj-apply/

Composer’s Fund – July 5, 2021 – UK

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/the-composers-fund/

International Showcase Fund 2020-2021 – UK

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/international/international-showcase-fund/

PPL Momentum Music Fund – UK – August 25, 2021

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/next-steps/ppl-momentum-music-fund/

Keychange – UK – October 4, 2021

https://www.keychange.eu/what-can-i-do/as-underrepresented-talent

The Open Fund for Organisations – UK – October 18, 2021

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-for-organisations/the-open-fund-for-organisations/

The Open Fund for Music Creators – UK – October 18, 2021

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/the-open-fund-for-music-creators/

Women Make Music – UK – October 18, 2021

https://prsfoundation.com/funding-support/funding-music-creators/all-career-levels/women-make-music-2/

Jazzlife Alliance Young Composer Mentorships – UK, Ireland – July 9, 2021

https://www.jazzwise.com/news/article/applications-now-open-for-2021-young-composers-awards-with-mentoring-bursary-funds-and-an-album-release-on-offer

Western State Arts Federation – American Rescue Plan Grants – USA – July 15, 2021

https://westafarp.gosmart.org/?utm_campaign=Colorado%20Creative%20Industries&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=137173202&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9tWlNrHOzt5P02O6plgYFKxLwXax-WSNU90R-g_O74qJwpTltGS-eZnkYvIqdQ0IeFrWlQPfGJwpwcGgM8-DhRerI-cg&utm_content=137173202&utm_source=hs_email

Reel Change Film Fund – USA

https://newmusicusa.org/newsroom/announcing-reel-change-film-fund/

Amplifying Voices – USA

https://newmusicusa.org/program/amplifying-voices/

Jobs

Music Industry / Account Manager / Senior Accountant – Sydney, AU – July 10, 2021

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/account-manager-senior-accountant-music-industry/

Media and Promotions Manager – Melbourne, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/media-and-promotions-manager/

Licensing & Synchronization Manager – Sydney, AU

https://thebrag.com/jobs/ad/licensing-synchronization-manager/

PRS Grants Coordinator – Streathan, South London – July 28, 2021

https://prsfoundation.com/about-us/opportunities-to-work-with-us/

Drake Music – Deputy Chief Executive – August 1, 2021

https://www.drakemusic.org/about-us/recruitment/

Come Play with Me – Diversity Project Manager – July 6, 2021

https://www.musicglue.com/cpwm/work-for-cpwm

Program Manager, Colorado Office of Film, Television & Media; Grants and Funding Manager, Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Startup Loan Fund Program Manager – Earliest Deadline July 9 – Latest Deadline July 19, 2021 – Colorado

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado

Digital Assistant – 5280 Magazine – Colorado

https://www.5280.com/job-opportunities/

Part-time Associate News Reporter/Producer – KGNU – Colorado

https://www.kgnu.org/index.html

Opportunities

Australian Women In Music Mentor Program – July 16, 2021

https://wim.grantplatform.com/

SXSW 2022 Panel Picker – July 22, 2021

https://www.sxsw.com/apply-to-participate/panelpicker/?utm_campaign=sxsw2022&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=137076150&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8NFPPs7BEghk3lD_OtYugJqRZoFo-uaN3VgeH16a6j0JH40IR09VANQPUCL473jbToRMbJO1-9buwAUlUZsHUMiB40kw&utm_content=137076150&utm_source=hs_email

SXSW 2022 Music Festival – August 26, October 7, 2021

https://www.sxsw.com/apply-to-participate/showcase-applications/?utm_campaign=sxsw2022&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=137076150&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_VSdkcaZkZyc_CmcRCczi5oT_uTq8QdvuF5R63BWcjo0xrzJfkgGwqyM0ArvT02mXcWNM5iU6C60dX9hAKohplu48M4w&utm_content=137076150&utm_source=hs_email

SXSW Innovation Awards – August 19, November 11, 2021

https://www.sxsw.com/apply-to-participate/innovation-awards/?utm_campaign=sxsw2022&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=137076150&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9iK-yC2vJUgmeYN4sRxsnGp4mHTiDatAEPjciOs3PO-QipPTUzQIJKdWjIdEuCi2pbFbhcKmBDbRBO4NvRplscu96Njw&utm_content=137076150&utm_source=hs_email

SXSW Pitch – September 9, November 11, 2021

https://www.sxsw.com/awards/sxsw-pitch/?utm_campaign=sxsw2022&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=137076150&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-8nr2JBIxoCi_yqd1Tar5j73brzDifMqA3xcM2Pg_IJA_3RKdmpK4mCHMwmeXGCoM5PMsh19SA3AgaBlhlB4W7A8UnIQQ&utm_content=137076150&utm_source=hs_email

SXSW Film Festival – August 24, October 19, 2021

https://www.sxsw.com/festivals/film/?utm_campaign=sxsw2022&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=137076150&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-9ixiULFcNXEifWs7XTOvrWa5hR0sdIWbKs9rVEXsy0dk7oo8anSPhFQdUd6DymVgWlp3pk9ml7_RWn9v45S8r0P1fGeA&utm_content=137076150&utm_source=hs_email

Events

Women’s Audio Mission Classes

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/womens-audio-mission-6057961957?utm_source=WAM+Main+Mailing+List&utm_campaign=f739ba6793-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_06_27_03_56_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_2358c08682-f739ba6793-128225165

Indie101: Music as a Business (3 part series) – July 6, 13, 20, 2021 – 2pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-as-a-business-3-part-series-indie101-summer-sessions-tickets-160656629303

Federal Funding Webinar: New Opportunities for Nonprofits and Local Arts Agencies through the NEA – July 13, 2021 – 3-4:30pm EST

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Iq1OwHzBTHaM09KCfmWOsg

Music Biz Live: Article 17: What’s Done and What’s Next? – July 22, 2021 – 12-1:30pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uCbvMPVOQ6udZoLs_8A26A

The Power of Music in Recovery – July 23, 2021 – 7pm EST

https://soberocity.ticketbud.com/music

WAMcon July 23-24, 2021

https://womensaudiomission.org/event/wamcon-virtual-la-july-23-24/?utm_source=WAM+Main+Mailing+List&utm_campaign=f739ba6793-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_06_27_03_56_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_2358c08682-f739ba6793-128225165

Women’s Audio Mission – Live Sound 101 – Berkeley, CA – August 14 & 15, 2021

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/live-sound-101-how-to-set-up-bands-for-live-performance-tickets-156141564623?aff=ebdsoporgprofile&utm_source=WAM+Main+Mailing+List&utm_campaign=f739ba6793-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2018_06_27_03_56_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_2358c08682-f739ba6793-128225165