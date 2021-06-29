Gully Boys – Russian Doll

Gully Boys shares new single “Russian Doll” and announces signing To Get Better Records.

Gully Boys is a trio made up of Kathy Callahan (she/her, guitar, vocals), Natalie Klemond (she/her, bass, vocals), and Nadirah McGill (they/them, drums, vocals) based in Minneapolis, MN.

