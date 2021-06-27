Women Who Rock!

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- RZA Releases ‘Saturday Afternoon Kung Fu Theater’ From Upcoming Album, RZA vs. Bobby Digital
- WILLOW Announces New Album Lately I Feel, Everything, Releases New Single ‘Lipstick’
- Tirzah Announces New Album Colourgrade, Releases Single ‘Tectonic’
- Quicksand Announce New Album Distant Populations, Unveil New Song and Headlining Tour
- Colleen Green Returns With First New Album in 6 Years
- Tyler, The Creator Drops New Song and Video, ‘WUSYANAME’
- Car Seat Headrest Cover Nine Inch Nails, David Bowie and More on Covers EP
- The Strokes Tease Snippet of Unreleased Song in NYC Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley Ad
- Soul Glo Sign to Epitaph Records, Drop New EP
- Serj Tankian Releases 24 Minute Modern Classical Composition Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto
Music Connection
- Attend Park City Song Summit
- Frost School Faculty Members Receive Pulitzer Prize
- Spector Launches Euro4 LT Rudy Sarzo Bass
- D'Addario Celebrates Beatles Day
- Artist to Artist: The Real Deal in Getting a Major Record Deal
- Native Instruments, Dinamo Launch MASCHINE MK3
- UMG, Dance Church Partner for Pride Class
- Celestion Announces CDX1-1412 Driver
- Submit Workshop Ideas for AES Show
- Novation Announces Circuit Rhythm Sampler
Music News Underground
- Tash Hills delivers her Nu-Funk with new single ‘What A Good Night’
- Government publishes events research programme report
- Phil Gould recalls working with Bowie and speaks about the tragic death of his brother
- Mark Knight releases his debut studio album 'Untold Business'
- Eva Under Fire release new track 'Blow' feat. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills
- From Ashes To New release 'Quarantine Chronicles Vol. 1' EP
- Retro pop singer-songwriter Annabel Gutherz releases single and lyric video 'Wild Side'
- Aidan Tulloch premiere's new single 'mezzanine/still'
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Oscar Mic releases new single 'TV Life'
