Royal and the Serpent ft phem – girls

Royal & the Serpent releases the edgy official music video for single “girls” ft phem today, off her self-reflective EP searching for nirvana, which was released earlier this month via Atlantic Records.

Recent single “phuck u” and the EP release succeed single “i can’t get high,” which Royal released in February and played in her set on YUNGBLUD’s ‘The Weird Time of Life’ global digital tour last year. Royal released the get a grip EP in October 2020, which features her viral hit “Overwhelmed.”

You can catch Royal live this summer as direct support on PVRIS’ North American tour, kicking off August 6th in Detroit and wrapping September 2nd in Los Angeles.

Image

August 6, 2021 Fri
Detroit
MI
The Majestic
August 7, 2021 Sat
Chicago
IL
House of Blues
August 8, 2021 Sun
Columbus
OH
Express Live
August 10, 2021 Tue
Boston
MA
House of Blues
August 11, 2021 Wed
New York
NY
Webster Hall
August 13, 2021 Fri
Philadelphia
PA
Union Transfer
August 14, 2021 Sat
Harrisburg
PA
Harrisburg Univ.
August 17, 2021 Tue
Baltimore
MD
Rams Head
August 18, 2021 Wed
Charlotte
NC
Underground
August 19, 2021 Thu
Atlanta
GA
Masquerade
August 21, 2021 Sat
Austin
TX
Emo’s
August 22, 2021 Sun
Dallas
TX
Southside MH
August 24, 2021 Tue
Denver
CO
Summit
August 25, 2021 Wed
Salt Lake City
UT
Complex
August 27, 2021 Fri
Seattle
WA
Showbox
August 28, 2021 Sat
Portland
OR
Wonder Ballroom 
August 30, 2021 Mon
Sacramento
CA
Ace of Spades
September 1, 2021 Wed
San Francisco
CA
Regency
September 2, 2021 Thu
Los Angeles
CA
Fonda Theatre

 

https://www.royalandtheserpent.com/

June 27th, 2021