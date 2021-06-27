Royal and the Serpent ft phem – girls

Royal & the Serpent releases the edgy official music video for single “girls” ft phem today, off her self-reflective EP searching for nirvana, which was released earlier this month via Atlantic Records.

Recent single “phuck u” and the EP release succeed single “i can’t get high,” which Royal released in February and played in her set on YUNGBLUD’s ‘The Weird Time of Life’ global digital tour last year. Royal released the get a grip EP in October 2020, which features her viral hit “Overwhelmed.”

You can catch Royal live this summer as direct support on PVRIS’ North American tour, kicking off August 6th in Detroit and wrapping September 2nd in Los Angeles.

August 6, 2021 Fri Detroit MI The Majestic https://www.ticketweb.com/event/pvris-majestic-theatre-tickets/10186965?pl=majestic August 7, 2021 Sat Chicago IL House of Blues https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0400585CC4C66D22 August 8, 2021 Sun Columbus OH Express Live https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0500585BA2283AAC August 10, 2021 Tue Boston MA House of Blues https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/01005ABCE3D14D24 August 11, 2021 Wed New York NY Webster Hall https://www.axs.com/events/404429/pvris-tickets?skin=websterhall August 13, 2021 Fri Philadelphia PA Union Transfer https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2202234/ August 14, 2021 Sat Harrisburg PA Harrisburg Univ. https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/02005853D4E91F01 August 17, 2021 Tue Baltimore MD Rams Head https://www.axs.com/events/394123/pvris-tickets August 18, 2021 Wed Charlotte NC Underground https://concerts.livenation.com/pvris-charlotte-north-carolina/event/2D00585AD788B2DE August 19, 2021 Thu Atlanta GA Masquerade http://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0E00585AAC164E53 August 21, 2021 Sat Austin TX Emo’s https://emosaustin.frontgatetickets.com/event/fefutpdywnjzky46 August 22, 2021 Sun Dallas TX Southside MH https://www.axs.com/events/404530/pvris-tickets August 24, 2021 Tue Denver CO Summit https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1E005AC1D15033C7 August 25, 2021 Wed Salt Lake City UT Complex https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1C00586127B38A80 August 27, 2021 Fri Seattle WA Showbox https://www.axs.com/events/395964/pvris-tickets August 28, 2021 Sat Portland OR Wonder Ballroom https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8772632/pvris-portland-wonder-ballroom August 30, 2021 Mon Sacramento CA Ace of Spades https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1C00586127B38A80 September 1, 2021 Wed San Francisco CA Regency https://www.axs.com/events/394202/pvris-tickets?skin=goldenvoice September 2, 2021 Thu Los Angeles CA Fonda Theatre https://www.axs.com/events/394142/pvris-tickets

https://www.royalandtheserpent.com/