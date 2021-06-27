Royal and the Serpent ft phem – girls

Royal & the Serpent releases the edgy official music video for single “girls” ft phem today, off her self-reflective EP searching for nirvana, which was released earlier this month via Atlantic Records.
Recent single “phuck u” and the EP release succeed single “i can’t get high,” which Royal released in February and played in her set on YUNGBLUD’s ‘The Weird Time of Life’ global digital tour last year. Royal released the get a grip EP in October 2020, which features her viral hit “Overwhelmed.”
You can catch Royal live this summer as direct support on PVRIS’ North American tour, kicking off August 6th in Detroit and wrapping September 2nd in Los Angeles.
