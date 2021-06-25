Selena Gomez, Halsey – Another Love

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Tirzah Announces New Album Colourgrade, Releases Single ‘Tectonic’
- Quicksand Announce New Album Distant Populations, Unveil New Song and Headlining Tour
- Colleen Green Returns With First New Album in 6 Years
- Tyler, The Creator Drops New Song and Video, ‘WUSYANAME’
- Car Seat Headrest Cover Nine Inch Nails, David Bowie and More on Covers EP
- The Strokes Tease Snippet of Unreleased Song in NYC Mayoral Candidate Maya Wiley Ad
- Soul Glo Sign to Epitaph Records, Drop New EP
- Serj Tankian Releases 24 Minute Modern Classical Composition Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto
- Listen to Rivers Cuomo and Kelsey Grammer on The Space Between Soundtrack
- Modest Mouse Share New Single ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’
Music Connection
- Artist to Artist: The Real Deal in Getting a Major Record Deal
- Native Instruments, Dinamo Launch MASCHINE MK3
- UMG, Dance Church Partner for Pride Class
- Celestion Announces CDX1-1412 Driver
- Submit Workshop Ideas for AES Show
- Novation Announces Circuit Rhythm Sampler
- Jackson Browne to Lead Panel at AMERICANAFEST
- Reps Deutch, Issa, Dionne Warwick to Introduce American Music Fairness Act
- Artist to Artist: Krisanthi Pappas
- Roland Announces GO:MIXER PRO-X for Smartphones
Music News Underground
- Retro pop singer-songwriter Annabel Gutherz releases single and lyric video 'Wild Side'
- Aidan Tulloch premiere's new single 'mezzanine/still'
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Oscar Mic releases new single 'TV Life'
- Saint Jushua premiers lead track from 'Pilot' EP
- Laura Evans premieres video for single 'Good at Getting Over You'
- Catching up with singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ava Della Pietra
- Mötley Crüe unleash digital remaster of Girls, Girls, Girls in celebration of their 40th anniversary
- Deaf Radio reveal 'Model Society' video
- Newcastle's Jamie Lee Harrison returns with powerful pop ballad ‘Say It Out Loud’
