Beabadoobee – Cologne

beabadoobee has released her new EP Our Extended Play via Dirty Hit alongside the video for her new single “Cologne” and the announcement that she will embark on a 26-date U.S. headline tour kicking off this November. Our Extended Play, co-written with and produced by Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975, which marks the first time Bea has closely collaborated with others to step back from her typical process and experiment with new sounds.

“Cologne,” directed by Slowthai collaborators The Rest, a self-proclaimed “sexy love song” which explores the complex feelings of insecurity, self-confidence, and breaking away from seeking validation of self-worth in others. The EP also welcomes new tracks “Animal Noises” and “He Gets Me So High.”

“Making the music video for ‘Cologne’ was so much fun,” says Bea on the collaboration. “I worked with The Rest who I knew from their work with Slowthai. We wanted to make an action movie with a load of my friends so that’s what we did!”

“This EP was made in a really collaborative way during a time where it was really difficult to do that and I feel so lucky to have gotten to make it with my band and Matty and George,” Bea continues. “I hope it can bring people together in some way, that’s really what these songs are about, that feeling of togetherness that’s been missing a lot in the last year. It feels like a bridge to what’s coming next too.”

2021 U.S. TOUR DATES

Mon 01 Nov – WASHINGTON, D.C. – 9:30 Club

Tue 02 Nov – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Union Transfer

Thu 04 Nov – NEW YORK, NY – Webster Hall

Fri 05 Nov – BOSTON, MA – Royale

Tue 09 Nov – CARRBORO, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Wed 10 Nov – CHARLOTTE, NC – The Underground

Thu 11 Nov – ATLANTA, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sat 13 Nov – BIRMINGHAM, AL – Saturn

Mon 15 Nov – HOUSTON, TX – White Oak Music Hall

Tue 16 Nov – AUSTIN, TX – Emo’s

Fri Nov 19 – PHOENIX, AZ – The Van Buren

Sat Nov 20 – SAN DIEGO, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sun Nov 21 – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Mon Nov 22 – LOS ANGELES, CA – The Fonda Theatre

Tue Nov 23 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Nov 26 – PORTLAND, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Sat Nov 27 – SEATTLE, WA – Neptune Theatre

Sun Nov 28 – VANCOUVER, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

Tue Nov 30 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The Depot

Wed 01 Dec – DENVER, CO – The Summit Music Hall

Sat 04 Dec – KANSAS CITY, MO – The Truman

Mon 06 Dec – CHICAGO, IL – Metro

Wed 08 Dec – DETROIT, MI – Majestic Theater

Thu 09 Dec – TORONTO, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Fri 10 Dec – COLUMBUS, OH – Newport Music Hall

Sat 11 Dec – PITTSBURGH, PA – Stage AE

