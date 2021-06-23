Beabadoobee – Cologne

beabadoobee has released her new EP Our Extended Play via Dirty Hit alongside the video for her new single “Cologne” and the announcement that she will embark on a 26-date U.S. headline tour kicking off this November. Our Extended Play, co-written with and produced by Matty Healy and George Daniel of The 1975, which marks the first time Bea has closely collaborated with others to step back from her typical process and experiment with new sounds.
“Cologne,” directed by Slowthai collaborators The Rest, a self-proclaimed “sexy love song” which explores the complex feelings of insecurity, self-confidence, and breaking away from seeking validation of self-worth in others. The EP also welcomes new tracks “Animal Noises” and “He Gets Me So High.”
“Making the music video for ‘Cologne’ was so much fun,” says Bea on the collaboration. “I worked with The Rest who I knew from their work with Slowthai. We wanted to make an action movie with a load of my friends so that’s what we did!”
“This EP was made in a really collaborative way during a time where it was really difficult to do that and I feel so lucky to have gotten to make it with my band and Matty and George,” Bea continues. “I hope it can bring people together in some way, that’s really what these songs are about, that feeling of togetherness that’s been missing a lot in the last year. It feels like a bridge to what’s coming next too.”
2021 U.S. TOUR DATES
Mon 01 Nov – WASHINGTON, D.C. – 9:30 Club
Tue 02 Nov – PHILADELPHIA, PA – Union Transfer
Thu 04 Nov – NEW YORK, NY – Webster Hall
Fri 05 Nov – BOSTON, MA – Royale
Tue 09 Nov – CARRBORO, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Wed 10 Nov – CHARLOTTE, NC – The Underground
Thu 11 Nov – ATLANTA, GA – Buckhead Theatre
Sat 13 Nov – BIRMINGHAM, AL – Saturn
Mon 15 Nov – HOUSTON, TX – White Oak Music Hall
Tue 16 Nov – AUSTIN, TX – Emo’s
Fri Nov 19 – PHOENIX, AZ – The Van Buren
Sat Nov 20 – SAN DIEGO, CA – The Observatory North Park
