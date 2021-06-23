Against the Current ft guardin– Again & Again

Fueled By Ramen recording artist Against The Current have announced their new EP fever, arriving July 23rd. The seven-track collection marks the first new body of work since the group’s 2018 album Past Lives and is heralded by the release of new single “again&again (featuring guardin),”

“I wanted to encapsulate the maddening feeling of being trapped in a vicious cycle in your own head, and especially show that just because it’s all in your head, doesn’t at all detract from how real and potent that feeling can be,” commented frontwoman Chrissy Costanza. “We were also really stoked to work with guardin; he completely captured the essence of the song in his lyrics and the raw emotion of his delivery. It was such a blast getting to be the three of us in person again. After ‘that won’t save us,’ restrictions had tightened up so everything we’d done since was remote until this shoot. Though we were able to get creative with the distance, nothing compares to being together in real life again.”

Elaborating on the EP, Costanza continued, “Throughout our lives we ebb and flow through stages of death, rebirth, growth and so the cycle continues. Yet sometimes the metaphorical dying aspect can be quite painful, or we may attempt to prolong the inevitable. Fevers occur when the body is trying to battle an infection, and sometimes our lives become infected as well. This EP is about the fever, burning out the infection within us and around us, so something new can be born.”