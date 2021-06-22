Rêve – Still Dancing

Montreal born, Toronto-based artist Rêve makes her major label debut with her first single “Still Dancing” out today via Astralwerks. Co-signed to 31 East, the label of Montreal production duo Banx & Ranx (Dua Lipa, Sia, Little Mix, Sean Paul) and Universal Music Canada, “Still Dancing” is the first collaboration for this team.

On the single, Rêve said: “‘Still Dancing’ is a song that was written during a time when misery needed company and couldn’t have any. It is a song dedicated to club kids, but also house music itself and its unique ability to transport us to euphoria even on our darkest days.”

Accompanying visuals for “Still Dancing,” directed by Adem Boutlidja, produced by Anthony Hachez, are out now. The video shows Rêve in a glass box, longing and fantasizing about being free and surrounded by people, eventually transcending to the freedom and dancing she dreams about. “I was inspired by the context and the crazy times we’ve been living in over the past few months. People were stuck at home, and the only thing they wanted was being able to escape and enjoy life again,” said producer Anthony Hachez. “This is what we wanted to translate. That feeling of being trapped in a box and the desire for freedom, for being able to go out and dance the night away.”

