SeriesFest Season 7: What’s Next – June 24-July 11, 2021

SeriesFest Season 7: What’s Next

June 24, 2021 – July 11, 2021

https://www.seriesfest.com/

SeriesFest: Season 7, a virtual festival dedicated to supporting the art of episodic storytelling and championing emerging voices. Taking place virtually from June 24-July 11, the annual festival will include more than two weeks of must-stream events including competition screenings, engaging panel discussions, one-of-a-kind workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres that addresses this year’s theme, ‘What’s Next?’.

Season 7 kicks off on June 24 with an opening night screening of the world premiere of Peacock Original docu-series, “Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell,” investigating the powerful, connected, and mysterious Ghislaine Maxwell, revealing a complicated story of power, sex, and money. The premiere will be followed by discussion with the director and executive producers from award-winning production company Blue Ant Studios. Joining the special events lineup presented in partnership with Citi is a screening of the Peacock limited drama series based on the popular Wondery podcast, “Dr. Death,” followed by a Q&A with series stars Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater, AnnaSophia Robb and executive producer Patrick Macmanus and director Maggie Kiley; special screening of the first three episodes of the CW series, “The Republic of Sarah” followed by a Q&A with cast Stella Baker, Luke Mitchell, Hope Lauren, Nia Holloway, Ian Duff, Forrest Goodluck, Landry Bender, Izabella Alvarez and Megan Follows; special screening of Amazon Prime Video’s “The Underground Railroad” with creative team members Joi McMillon, Onnalee Blank, Paul Kelly and Dottie Starling; and the premiere screening of “The Beast Must Die” (AMC+/AMC) followed by a Q&A with cast Jared Harris and Cush Jumbo OBE, writer Gaby Chiappe and director Dome Karukoski as the closing night event.

Providing insight on ‘What’s Next?’ in the complex and evolving entertainment landscape, SeriesFest’s “Innovation Talks” return with seasoned industry insiders talking candidly about how they navigated this past challenging year and how they are moving forward. The innovators and thought-leaders taking part in these up close and personal conversations includes: Award-winning actor, Jennifer Garner, chatting with Netflix’s Krista Smith; YouTube’s Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl speaking with Liberty Global’s CEO and Vice Chairman Mike Fries; Wondery’s Hernan Lopez talking to LionTree’s Co-Head of LT Growth, James Lindsay; award-winning actor and producer, Mark Duplass chating with Deadline’s Chief Film Critic, Pete Hammond; ColorCreative’s President, Talitha Watkins speaking with Universal Picture’s CMO, Michael Moses; and award-winning actor Ann Dowd who will receive the inaugural ‘SeriesFest Impact in Television Award,’ recognizing trailblazers who have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance in television.

SeriesFest continues the important dialogue about diversity and the representation of women in front of and behind the camera with special panels featuring an impressive line-up of talent. “Directing for Television” features award-winning directors Debbie Allen, DeMane Davis, Allison Liddi-Brown, and Tom Verica who have worked on some of the most influential television series. “FX’s DAVE: The Anatomy of a Hit Comedy” is a first-time sit-down with cast and creators to talk about the process going from pilot to FX’s top rated comedy, “From Script to Screen: Women in UK Television” presented by the British Film Commission, a unique conversation with leading female producers and directors working in television in the United Kingdom and “Changing the Narrative on TV: Modern Portrayals of Native Americans” in partnership with SAG-AFTRA featuring Michael Greyeyes, Jana Schmieding, Angelique Midthunder, Lucas BrownEyes and Q’Orianka Kilcher.

Additional conversations and noteworthy subjects for season 7 panels include “Inside Look: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” with Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Jen Flanz, Zhubin Parang and Dan Amira providing a behind-the-scenes look at producing the award-winning daily news program; “Legends in the Game: Paramount+ and MTV Studio’s The Real World Homecoming: New York” with a conversation with Jonathan Murray, the creator of the iconic franchise, and cast members Kevin Powell and Julie Gentry; “The Art of Adaptation” with Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, Kelly Garner, Heather Karpas, Henrik Bastin; “What’s Next: Europe’s Hottest YA Series” with Roberto Sessa, Alberto Espinosa, Jakob M. Erwa, Florian Kamhuber, Melike Leblebicioglu, and Emma Droquova; and an “International Spotlight” presented by Liberty Global and the Fries Foundation including a special screening of the entire season one of “” with an extended Q&A with cast/creatives including Rachel Griffiths, Deborah Mailman and Darren Dale.

“This past year left an indelible imprint on our narratives,” comments co-Founder Randi Kleiner and Kaily Smith Westbrook. “SeriesFest Season 7 is about ‘What’s Next?’ as we collectively move forward and provide a much needed forum of reflection, and platform, for amazing storytellers with lots to share. We can’t wait for people around the globe to have an opportunity to come together.”