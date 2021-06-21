Lorde – Solar Power World Tour

LORDE released new song ‘Solar Power’. The song, which appropriately dropped timed to the only solar eclipse of the year, came alongside the announcement of her highly anticipated third studio album of the same name, Solar Power. Today, Lorde additionally revealed the album will be released 20th August via Universal Music Australia, and announced her 40+ show 2022 World Tour dates.
February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival
February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards
March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay
March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards
March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands
March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields
March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage
March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB
March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre
March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater
April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House
April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier
April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre
April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem
April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met
April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre
May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy
May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall
May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse
May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
June 1 London, UK Roundhouse
June 2 London, UK Roundhouse
June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris
June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live
June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622
June 14 Munich, DE Zenith
June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica
June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca
June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress
June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen
June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall
Solar Power, Lorde’s third studio album, includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff, with whom she collaborated on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.
SOLAR POWER TRACKLIST
1. The Path
2. Solar Power
3. California
4. Stoned in the Nail Salon
5. Fallen Fruit
6. Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)
7. The Man with An Axe
8. Dominoes
9. Big Star
10. Leader of a New Regime
11. Mood Ring
12. Oceanic Feeling
Of the album Lorde says, “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”
Of the single she adds, “The first song, also called SOLAR POWER and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June (or December, if you’re a Southern Hemisphere baby like me…)”
https://www.lorde.co.nz/
