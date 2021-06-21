Lorde – Solar Power World Tour

LORDE released new song ‘Solar Power’. The song, which appropriately dropped timed to the only solar eclipse of the year, came alongside the announcement of her highly anticipated third studio album of the same name, Solar Power. Today, Lorde additionally revealed the album will be released 20th August via Universal Music Australia, and announced her 40+ show 2022 World Tour dates.

February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival

February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards

March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay

March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards

March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands

March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields

March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage

March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB

March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre

March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater

April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House

April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre

April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier

April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall

April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem

April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met

April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre

May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds

May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium

May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy

May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse

May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy

June 1 London, UK Roundhouse

June 2 London, UK Roundhouse

June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris

June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound

June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622

June 14 Munich, DE Zenith

June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica

June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca

June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress

June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen

June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall

Solar Power, Lorde’s third studio album, includes 12 tracks and is produced by Jack Antonoff, with whom she collaborated on her chart-topping last album, Melodrama.

SOLAR POWER TRACKLIST

1. The Path

2. Solar Power

3. California

4. Stoned in the Nail Salon

5. Fallen Fruit

6. Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)

7. The Man with An Axe

8. Dominoes

9. Big Star

10. Leader of a New Regime

11. Mood Ring

12. Oceanic Feeling

Of the album Lorde says, “The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

Of the single she adds, “The first song, also called SOLAR POWER and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June (or December, if you’re a Southern Hemisphere baby like me…)”

