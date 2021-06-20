Jax – Like My Father

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Serj Tankian Releases 24 Minute Modern Classical Composition Disarming Time: A Modern Piano Concerto
- Listen to Rivers Cuomo and Kelsey Grammer on The Space Between Soundtrack
- Modest Mouse Share New Single ‘The Sun Hasn’t Left’
- Listen to Rostam Cover Lucinda Williams and The Clash
- Vince Staples Releases ‘Law of Averages,’ Announces Self-Titled Album
- Land Ho!’s Scott Tanner Releases New Song With Duke Silver to Be Featured on Upcoming Mouse Rat Album
- Tyler, the Creator Releases New Song ‘LUMBERJACK’
- Meet Me @ The Altar Release ‘Feel A Thing’ From Upcoming Model Citizen EP
- Bruce Springsteen and the Killers Unveil ‘Dustland’ Collaboration
- Angels & Airwaves Release ‘Restless Souls,’ Announce Lifeforms and Accompanying Tour From Space
Music Connection
- David Guetta Sells Catalog, Partners with Warner Music
- Solar Guitars Announces Type T Models
- A2IM Announces Libera Award Winners
- Kubernik: Graphic Designer John Van Hamersveld 'The Endless Summer' to 'Exile on Main Street'
- KORG Announces NAUTILUS Workstation
- Amazing Radio to Celebrate World Music Day
- Interview: John Cooper of Skillet by Charlie Meister
- The MLC Announce 'Tuning Into Pride' Webinar
- BOSS Announces HM-2W Heavy Metal Pedal
- Attend Black Girls Rock Gala with Chaka Khan
Music News Underground
- Newcastle's Jamie Lee Harrison returns with powerful pop ballad ‘Say It Out Loud’
- The Virtual Big Sing 2021: Britain's Coolest School Music Lesson
- Paul Weller An Orchestrated Songbook album with Jules Buckley & The BBC Symphony Orchestra
- Cory Marks’ New ‘Nashville Mornings’ EP offers refreshed approach to the country-rocker’s catalogue
- Fire From The Gods release ‘American Sun (Reimagined)’ EP
- Dirty Heads release 'Vacation' AttaBoy Remix
- Andrew Cushin shares new single ‘Memories’
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Possible Impossible reveals debut single 'Oxygen'
- Jack Ryan 'Like a Fire' video premiere
