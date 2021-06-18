Mabel – Let Them Know

Monthly Features
Spin Magazine
- Vince Staples Releases ‘Law of Averages,’ Announces Self-Titled Album
- Land Ho!’s Scott Tanner Releases New Song With Duke Silver to Be Featured on Upcoming Mouse Rat Album
- Tyler, the Creator Releases New Song ‘LUMBERJACK’
- Meet Me @ The Altar Release ‘Feel A Thing’ From Upcoming Model Citizen EP
- Bruce Springsteen and the Killers Unveil ‘Dustland’ Collaboration
- Angels & Airwaves Release ‘Restless Souls,’ Announce Lifeforms and Accompanying Tour From Space
- Bruce Springsteen Says That He’s Joining The Killers on an Upcoming Collaboration
- Van Morrison and Eric Clapton Are At It Again in ‘The Rebels’
- Clairo Preps Sophomore Album Sling, Releases ‘Blouse’ Featuring Lorde
- Lorde Releases ‘Solar Power’ and Announces New Album of the Same Name
Music Connection
- KORG Announces NAUTILUS Workstation
- Amazing Radio to Celebrate World Music Day
- The MLC Announce 'Tuning Into Pride' Webinar
- BOSS Announces HM-2W Heavy Metal Pedal
- Attend Black Girls Rock Gala with Chaka Khan
- Summer Years Sign with Enci Records
- Hal Leonard Launches 'ArrangeMe' Publishing Platform
- Gear Review: Cortado Mk III Contact Microphone
- SZA to Perform Free Amex UNSTAGED Concert
- Attend AMERICANAFEST 2021 in Nashville
Music News Underground
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Possible Impossible reveals debut single 'Oxygen'
- Jack Ryan 'Like a Fire' video premiere
- French R&B star Awa Lemen reveals new single 'Bye Bye Bye'
- Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe announces new memoir
- David Bowie World Fan Convention to be hosted by Liverpool
- Andrei Lucas reveals new single 'London Baby'
- Spider Rockets 'Rip Your Heart Out' video premiere
- Indie rocker KAIS releases new single 'Spirit City Kiss'
- Skunk Anansie's Skin talks Nina Simone and Etta James
