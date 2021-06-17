The Arts Lead Sheet #7 – Grants, Jobs, Opportunities, Events

What is the Arts Lead Sheet? It is a resource for finding grants, jobs, opportunities in the arts. It started as an ad-hoc e-mail list a few years. We are now bringing it back as a feature on FEMMUSIC. It is not restricted to music but encompasses all of the arts. Miss something? Look at the archives at:

https://femmusic.com/wp/index.php/category/the-arts-lead-sheet/

Grants

Folk Alliance – The Village Fund – Deadline June 25, 2021

https://folk.org/resources/the-village-fund/?utm_source=mailchimp&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=thevillagefund&mc_cid=aff3344f22&mc_eid=3069346eaf

Jobs

Colorado Creative Industries Program Administrator – Deadline June 30, 2021

https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/colorado/jobs/3121625/colorado-creative-industries-program-administrator?department[0]=Office%20of%20the%20Governor&sort=PositionTitle%7CAscending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs%2CjobOpportunitiesJobs&utm_campaign=Colorado%20Creative%20Industries&utm_medium=email&_hsmi=134505333&_hsenc=p2ANqtz-_JAV2GyPGg1HcJJx7a8KoBx7xWXfZhjaljIdh4Q4nmCs7s4gEfkr2w2unVBWvCjAXfznpwGMitIhSFebcUvGsGGlSB2A&utm_content=134505333&utm_source=hs_email

Executive Director – Crested Butte Center for the Arts – Crested Butte, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/24177

Orchestra Manager – Greater Boulder Youth Orchestra – Boulder, CO

https://www.bouldercountyarts.org/node/24269

Music Strategy Manager, Music Marketing, YouTube – NY or LA, US

https://careers.google.com/jobs/results/128159215496635078-music-strategy-manager-music-marketing-youtube/?utm_campaign=google_jobs_apply&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=google_jobs_apply

Head of Communications and External Affairs, Liverpool Philharmonic – Liverpool, UK

https://hr.breathehr.com/recruitment/vacancies/16678?identifier=liverpoolphilharmonic

Manager- Production & Supply Chain – London, UK

https://www.shesaid.so/jobs/manager-production-supply-chain-bmg

External Advisor- Government Relations and Regional Affairs, Asia (with a focus on India and Japan) – Global Citizen – Paris, France

https://apply.workable.com/globalcitizen2030/j/07A034C579/

Opportunities

NBC American Song Contest Submissions – https://www.americansongsubmissions.com/

Future Echoes Application – Due June 30, 2021

https://futureechoes.se/apply-to-play/

Events

Indie Weekly – Are You Ready To Level Up Your Career? – June 22, 2021 – 2pm EST

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/are-you-ready-to-level-up-your-career-tickets-153883221859

Canadian Music Week: How Neighbouring Rights are Changing the Game – June 22, 2021 – 2pm EST

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0Ystz_2JQTun8u1f9t5QhQ

Amazon Web Services for Media & Entertainment Virtual Symposium – June 23, 2021 – 8-11:30 PST

https://pages.awscloud.com/GLOBAL-event-OE-AWS-for-Media-Entertainment-Virtual-Symposium-2021-reg-event.html

Getting Into the Business of Production Music – June 24, 2021 – 3pm EST

https://pages.nwcworld.com/nwcwebinars-productionmusic

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp: Women Only Camp – January 27-30, 2022

https://www.rockcamp.com/fantasy-camp-women-only.php