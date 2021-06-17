Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend – February 1-3, 2022

Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend 3

February 1-3, 2022

Riviera Maya, Mexico

https://girlsjustwannaweekend.com/

Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend—a destination concert vacation produced by Cloud 9 Adventures in partnership with The Bowery Presents—will return to the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico February 1-5, 2022, and once again features an all female-fronted lineup. In addition to multiple sets from Carlile, the event will include performances by Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Indigo Girls, Lucius, Margo Price, Yola,KT Tunstall, Allison Russell, Amythyst Kiah and Katie Pruitt as well as special guests.

Guests will have the choice of staying at two all-inclusive resorts for Girls Just Wanna Weekend: Hard Rock Hotel or UNICO 20°87° Resort—an adult-only luxury resort located just 10 minutes from Hard Rock. The all-inclusive packages offer guests a variety of accommodations at both locations (including stagefront and oceanfront suites), a wide array of dining options, world class spas, fully equipped fitness centers, and unlimited drinks at bars throughout the resorts and in all concert areas. In addition to the performances at Hard Rock, there will also be daily programming including activities and solo sets by the pool at UNICO, with complimentary door-to-door shuttle service between the two resorts throughout the day. Guests who already purchased a pre-book or joined the waitlist can reserve their all-inclusive packages Tuesday, June 22. Any rooms remaining will go on sale to the public Wednesday, June 23 at 1:00pm ET/12:00pm CT. Complete details regarding the event and packages are available at www.girlsjustwannaweekend.com.