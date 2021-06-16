All Things Go Music Festival

October 16, 2021

Merriweather Post Pavilion

Columbia, Maryland

https://allthingsgofestival.com/

The 2021 All Things Go Music Festival returns on Saturday October 16th and makes a major move to the 20,000 capacity Merriweather Post Pavilion venue. The festival continues their female-forward billing with this year’s headliner and Grammy Album Of The Year nominee, HAIM – in addition to St. Vincent , Charli XCX and LAUV at the top of the bill.

Those artists will be joined by a slew of up-and-coming artists — Girl In Red, Cautious Clay, Beach Bunny, Soccer Mommy, Gus Dapperton, Tkay Maidza, Jelani Aryeh, Role Model, Tai Verdes, Blue DeTiger, Isaac Dunbar and Del Water Gap — all taking over two stages at the iconic Merriweather Post Pavilion, making it one of the largest independent festival on the east coast.

The festival is known for their female-focused billing and equal representation in the music industry in general, for instance the Saturday of All Things Go 2018 spotlighted an all-female lineup specially curated in collaboration with Maggie Rogers and LPX (Lizzy Plapinger), both All Things Go friends, and Plapinger, a previous partner on the All Things Gold club nights in Washington DC.