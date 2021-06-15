Indigo De Souza – Kill Me

Today, Indigo De Souza announces her full length album, and first for Saddle Creek – Any Shape You Take out August 27th. To mark the occasion, she releases the first single, “Kill Me” and its wild companion video directed by Jordan Alexander.

Indigo De Souza on “Kill Me”:

“I wrote ‘Kill Me’ sometime in 2018 when I was really tired and fucked up in a lot of ways. I was deeply consumed in a big crazy love and coming to terms with the reality of living with mental illness. I recorded myself stream-of-conscious singing it on the kitchen floor at night with my laptop cam. I found the video about a year later, and could barely recognize the person singing. It was such a strange feeling watching the video because I couldn’t remember writing the song, but little bits and pieces of it felt familiar to me. It felt like it had been a lot longer than a year.”

Video director Jordan Alexander on “Kill Me” video:

“We wanted to make a film about performance and stage an event that would get the crew and actors going. Cake sitting is this wonderful art form, rampant with metaphors of creation and destruction, engaging in equal parts with desire and disgust. It lends itself to the song and Indigo came over to test it out and was way better at it than I am.”

De Souza has also announced a North American tour in support of Any Shape You Take. For more information visit www.indigodesouza.com