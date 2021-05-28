Anna Smyrk – Human Condition

Earlier this month Melbourne singer songwriter Anna Smyrk revealed her first new music in almost two years with her wonderfully catchy pop-rock number “Human Condition.”

A song catalyzed by Melbourne’s lockdown, ‘Human Condition’ speaks to the feelings of isolation and detachment still lingering. The video exemplifies this with Anna and her friend – fellow artist Stav Shaul – sitting at a table attempting to reconnect whilst neither party is ever quite on the same page. Stav’s literal and metaphorical buffering is heightened by Anna’s fuzzy vocals, punchy drums and big, bold guitars, serving as a harsh reminder that each of us will recover from this at a different pace. Shoelace Creative director Ty Ridgeway explains, “We wanted to explore the relationship between two people existing on different wavelengths of time and emotion and the breakdown of communication that happens because of this.”

“This song was written during Melbourne’s 2020 lockdown, so the video is about that weird mix of isolation and claustrophobia. It all takes place in one small room, with two people trying and completely failing to connect with each other- much like a bad Zoom call. Working with Shoelace was great- they came up with this idea of representing the disconnection by showing each character moving at different speeds, which I loved.” – Anna Smyrk

https://www.annasmyrk.com/