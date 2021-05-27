SZNS – Build A Boy

Los Angeles based pop-quartet SZNS give a fresh new take on the classic 90’s girl group music we all know and love with blending elements EDM, Latin-synth, and House inspired beats. A perfect example of this sound can be heard on SZNS single “Build A Boy” written by SZNS along with Stefan Litrownik (One Direction, Boyz II Men) and Jason Hahs, with production by K-Kov & Stefan Lit. Each member Winter, Spring, Summer, and Autumn bring their own unique vocals and styles that blend together to create the vibrant SZNS sound.

When asked about their upcoming single “Build A Boy” SZNS’s said, “When we came together to write Build a Boy, the energy in the studio was a bit different from our usual confident selves. We were all feeling very vulnerable and even a little lonely. Each of us has experienced a relationship that wasn’t fulfilling us mentally, physically and/or spiritually. Build a Boy is our way of saying I deserve more than the bare minimum & I have to do what’s best for me. We realized some people are only in your life for a reason or a season and if you want the perfect partner, you have to find that within yourself first, because you can’t Build a Boy.” When speaking about their upcoming Time Square billboard SZNS, said, “We are so excited an honored to have a life size Billboard of our new single ,“Build A Boy” to celebrate its release! It feels like the start of something new for us. We can’t wait to see it in person!!”

https://sznsstyle.com/