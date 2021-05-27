Off the Record Block Party – June 12, 2021

Off The Record – June 12, 2021

National Record Store Day, Barnstock and Larimer Lounge invite you to re-connect (in-person!) with your favorite Colorado musicians at the first ever Off the Record Block Party . The lineup features a diverse compilation of one hour long sets from the very best of Colorado’s music scene:

The ReMINDERS – Big Samir and Aja Black are the ReMINDERS. This duo mixes soul and roots into a magnetic combination. They have shared the stage with Les Nubians, Snoop Dogg, Fishbone, Barrington Levy, Nas, Mos Def, Big Boi, KRS-One, Rakim, K’Naan, and others. http://www.theremindersmusic.com/

LVDY – This Denver duo released their debut album Gold. Kathleen Hooper and Aubrey Mable met in New Zeland. In 2019 they released their Dreamers EP. Lvdy makes music that is one part folk, one part soul, and the rest is full of surprises. https://www.lvdymusic.com/

Retrofette – Retrofette is a synthpop band. They released I Don’t Mind EP in 2017. Their latest single is “Photogenic.” https://www.instagram.com/retrofette/

Trayce Chapman – Trayce Chapman has opened up Da Baby, YG, A Boogie wit da hoodie, A$AP Ferg, Curren$y, and Talib Kweli. Chapman runs Rest Is For Billionaires, and is a hip-hop artist who stands out. “Exotic Birds” is his latest single. https://www.instagram.com/traycechapman/?hl=en

and a Surprise Set with a very special featured guest. The gig will be capped off with a late-night DJ Dance Party featuring Funk Hunk and Fred Fancy.

This unique all-day showcase will benefit Youth on Record, a local nonprofit dedicated to empowering Colorado’s underserved youth to reach their fullest potential. Youth on Record will be having their 7th Annual Block Party on June 5, 2021. Learn more at www.youthonrecord.org

To further celebrate National Record Store Day, https://recordstoreday.com/, vinyl records will be sold onsite from independently owned record shops to 303 Magazine’s popular vinyl series showcasing the Colorado Music Scene. In addition, a neighborhood food truck will be onsite, giving attendees an opportunity to support a range of local businesses in a me needed now more than ever. Music will run from 2pm to 1:30AM on Saturday, June 12 at Larimer Lounge. Tickets for each individual session range from $10-$20 and can be purchased online at www.larimerlounge.com