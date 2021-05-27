MADDS – Never Forget

MADDS is Madison Louch, a South African born, LA-based multi-hyphenate (DJ, producer, designer, model). MADDS has toured with Steve Aoki, Deorro, Borgore across the US and Europe. Just announced: Vegas Residency at Resorts World, Firefly Fest, Blended Austin, and tons of college shows. Her video “Never Forget” features Cindy Prado, Alexa Collins, Brianna Gonva, and Sabrina Calvo.

