Royal and the Serpent – phuck u

Monthly Features
- Album Reviews (161)
- Artist of the Month (125)
- Blog (1)
- City Spotlight (5)
- Download of the Month (65)
- FEM Books (8)
- FEM Demo (22)
- Festival / Conference of the Month (99)
- Film of the Month (86)
- Interviews (381)
- Live Photos (592)
- Live Show Reviews (73)
- Music Business (4)
- Previews (69)
- Reviews (1)
- Short Stack (35)
- Song of the Month (94)
- Soundcloud Playlist (29)
- Special Features (344)
- The Arts Lead Sheet (5)
- Uncategorized (1)
- Unfinished Mail (111)
- Upcoming New releases (57)
- Video of the Month (92)
- Videos (2,211)
- Website of the Month (122)
Search our Site:
Spin Magazine
- Lana Del Rey Releases Three Songs From Blue Banisters
- Bono Releases New Song ‘Eden: To Find Love’ for Citizen Penn Film
- Mouse Rat Release Official Video for ‘5,000 Candles In the Wind’ From Upcoming Album, The Awesome Album
- Angels & Airwaves Release New Single and Video for ‘Euphoria’
- Jackson Browne Has His Heart Ripped Out by Phoebe Bridgers in ‘My Cleveland Heart’ Video
- Duran Duran Release New Single, ‘INVISIBLE,’ Off Upcoming Album, FUTURE PAST
- Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers Share ‘Stop Making This Hurt’ Single and Video
- Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy’s Hella Mega Tour Announces Rescheduled 2021 Dates
- Migos Return With ‘Straightenin,’ First Song of 2021
- Martin Garrix, Bono, and The Edge Created the Official UEFA Euro 2020 Song for Some Reason
Music Connection
- BURL's Pandemic Blues Song Contest Reaches Top 10
- Artist to Artist: NY'A
- Attend ASCAP Experience Sessions
- BOSS Releases Anniversary Super Overdrive and Metal Zone Pedals
- Producer Matty Amendola Records a Song with Universal Audio
- Harris Institute and UWS Reaffirm Partnership
- Attend CRS360 'Reunited: The Road & The Radio'
- Delta Goodrem Records at United
- Attend Novation's Circuit Jam
- Hollywood Music In Media Awards is Calling For Entries
Music News Underground
- This week’s emerging and self-releasing artists
- Little Mix go live on TikTok for fan Q&A and performance of 'Confetti'
- Singer-songwriter Daniel David reveals new video ‘Like Me Too’
- MU demands re-think on latest government guidance for amateur choirs
- The UK’s most played Eurovision UK entries revealed
- BBC Radio 6 Music celebrates Pride in June with Loud and Proud season
- Janis Joplin: Days & Summers - Scrapbook 1966-68 to be released
- Sigrid added to Later... with Jools Holland line-up
- Plant music on the rise around the world
- Power Up announces 40 participants for year 1 programme
Leave a Reply