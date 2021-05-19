Asia Rising Together Benefit Concert by 88 Rising – May 26, 2021

Asia Rising Together Benefit Concert by 88 Rising

May 26, 2021

7pm PST

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYgWpfBTZVk

All donations go to Asian Mental Health Collective

Featuring:

Atarashii Gakko!

Audrey Mika

Audrey Nuna

Bizzy

EAJ

Guapdad 4000

Koad

Luna Li

Mxmtoon

Niki

Seori

Tiger JK

Yoonmirae

RZA

Dumbfounded

Ocena Vuong

May 19th, 2021