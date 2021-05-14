Luna Li – Alone But Not Lonely

Today, the Toronto native multi-instrumentalist and producer, Luna Li (aka Hannah Kim) has shared her new single “Alone But Not Lonely.” The lush orchestral composition places Luna Li’s technical proficiency in the spotlight as she kicks the song off with a sweeping melody played on the violin before dropping into a smoldering funk groove with ethereal synth pads and vocal harmonies to boot. After her graceful and confident chants of instantly memorable self-assurance, the song crescendos into a massive guitar hook that rises and falls with beautiful simplicity and acts as the antidote to her loneliness.

“I wrote ‘Alone But Not Lonely’ in my very first apartment which was cockroach infested. I was feeling really uncomfortable and lonely in the new space, and decided to write this song to cheer myself up and entertain my newfound insect friends.” Says Luna Li. “The phrase ‘Alone But Not Lonely’ is a mantra I use to remind myself that time I spend with myself is valuable and special, something that should be celebrated.”

“Alone But Not Lonely” is Luna Li’s follow up to the low-slung angelic pop single “Cherry Pit.”

This fall, Luna Li will embark on her first US tour supporting Japanese Breakfast. The tour will kick off on September 14th in Columbus with stops in Chicago, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before concluding on October 16th in Brooklyn. See all of Luna Li’s tour dates with Japanese Breakfast below.

Luna Li tour supporting Japanese Breakfast:

9/14 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

9/15 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall – SOLD OUT

9/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall – SOLD OUT

9/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

9/18 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

9/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

9/23 – Boise @ Treefort Music Fest

9/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune – SOLD OUT

9/26 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

9/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

9/28 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/1 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent – SOLD OUT

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent – SOLD OUT

10/4 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/7 – Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/8 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

10/9 – Lawrence, KC @ Granada

